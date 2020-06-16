|
16:40
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
'Application of sovereignty is an opportunity that can't be missed'
Minister of Information Eli Cohen declared that "application of sovereignty is an opportunity that can't be missed" while visitng the Jordan Valley earlier today.
"The Jordan Valley is an essential security and strategic asset for Israel. Like the Golan Heights and settlement blocs, the application of sovereignty to the Jordan Valley, which forms the eastern border of the State of Israel, has broad national consensus," Cohen added.
