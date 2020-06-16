Memorial service held for soldier killed in 1982 Lebanese War

A memorial service for Zachary Baumel was held this week at Jerusalem's military cemetery on Mount Herzl. Baumel was killed during a battle 38 years ago during the 1982 Lebanese War in the Bekaa Valley close to the Syrian border. His body was returned to Israel from Syria last year with the assistance of the Russian government.

A prayer by Baumel family members was offered for the return of Tzvika Feldman and Yeuhuda Katz who went missing during the same military operation.