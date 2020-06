16:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Report: Rheumatism treatment affective against coronavirus The BBC reports that a treatment for rheumatism or musculoskeletal disease has been found by researchers at Oxford University to be affective against the coronavirus as well. Dexamethasone is the name of the drug which combats both pathological conditions. ► ◄ Last Briefs