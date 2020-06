15:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Israel records sharpest decline in GNP since 1995 Israel's gross national product (GNP) recorded its sharpest decline since 1995. The GNP fell 6.8% in the first quarter of this year after a rise of 4.6% in the last quarter of 2019. ► ◄ Last Briefs