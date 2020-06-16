|
Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Public transportation on Saturday up for Knesset vote
Public transportation on Saturday, the Jewish Sabbath, will soon be up for a vote in the Knesset.
The legislation to allow public transportation on Saturday has been introduced by Tamar Zandberg of the far left Meretz party. Currently, public transportation exists in Tel Aviv and some surrounding suburbs and in Haifa. The new legislation would permit public transportation throughout the country.
