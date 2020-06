15:12 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Finance Minister urges full return of performing arts and culture Minister of Finance Israel Katz has urged a full return of the performing arts and reopening of cultural venues. A ban on concerts and other pulbic performances and cultural gatherings went into affect after the arrival of the coronavirus. ► ◄ Last Briefs