14:38 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Justice Min. agrees to remove permit for police searches sans warrant Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn announced that he would agree to the removal of the section permitting police search of homes without a warrant under the Corona Emergency Regulations. ► ◄ Last Briefs