Regavim: Critical debate canceled over insignificant political matters

Regavim CEO Meir Deutsch responded to the cancellation of the Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee debate on the Palestinian Authority's takeover of Area C.

"We can only regret that insignificant political matters have led to the postponement of this all-important debate, whose current timing is particularly critical."

"In the canceled debate, the Regavim movement intended to reveal new data on the extent of the Palestinian takeover in Judea and Samaria over the past two years, with emphasis on the changes that have taken place since the Trump Declaration," Deutsch said.