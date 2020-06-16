Minister Rabbi Peretz: I will make sure heritage sites marked on maps

Minister of Jerusalem and Heritage, Rabbi Rafi Peretz met Tuesday with the leaders of the Yesha Council in Psagot.

"In Oslo, there was close-mindedness with respect to heritage sites, and indeed the Oslo Accords did not protect them. We have respect for the heritage, and I am promoting a national plan for saving, preserving and opening them to the public. This matter needs to unite Right and Left, everyone needs to act to preserve the sites that express 4,000 years of Jewish, national and world history."

"Respect for past generations - for future generations. In Oslo, they abandoned the heritage sites, I will not let that happen in the Deal of the Century. I will act so that heritage sites are marked on the maps - this is our identity and we will protect it."