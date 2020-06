14:05 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Defense Min. Gantz meets with Greek counterpart Read more DM Benny Gantz takes part in G2G meetings between Israel and Greece, meets Greek DM Panagiotopoulos. ► ◄ Last Briefs