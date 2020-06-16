MK Karai: Yamina should be ashamed

MK Shlomo Karai (Likud) attacked the Yamina faction, which he said had brought about the cancellation of a discussion on treatment of Area C.

"Yamina should just be ashamed of themselves. Not only do they collaborate with Yesh Atid to prevent a very important discussion that I initiated on the Palestinian takeover in Area C, they also lie when they say it is because the coalition is not ready to hold a discussion on the cancellation of the order to stop salaries to terrorists. A discussion that I also spearheaded and requested! What's wrong with you? Do you think this is a sophisticated oppositional political trick? It's stupidity," Karai said.