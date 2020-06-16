|
13:40
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
FM Ashkenazi meets with Greek counterpart
Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi met Tuesday with his Greek counterpart Foreign Minister Nikos Dendias.
At the meeting, the two discussed improving Israel-Greece relations and the renewal of aviation relations between the countries.
As part of the intergovernmental meeting, the two countries signed a declaration of intent to promote cooperation in the fields of cyber, energy, agriculture and tourism.
Last Briefs