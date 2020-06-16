Motorcyclist killed in fatal accident in Ramat Gan

A motorcyclist in his 50s was killed and a man in his 40s riding an electric bicycle was seriously injured in an accident that ook place on Abba Hillel Street in Ramat Gan.

United Hatzalah volunteer EMT Meir Friedman who was one of the first responders at the scene relayed: "The accident took place between a motorcycle and an electric bicycle. Together with other EMS personnel, I treated bot individuals who both suffered from full-system traumas. After they were treated at the scene they were transported to Ichilov Hospital in Tel Aviv in serious and critical condition. Unfortunately, the motorcyclist was pronounced dead at the hospital."