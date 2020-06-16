12:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Gantz concludes meeting with Greek counterpart Alternate Prime Minister and Minister of Defense Benny Gantz has concluded his meeting with the Minister for National Defense of Greece, Mr. Nikolaos Panagiotopoulos.



In their meeting, the two discussed further strengthening the successful defense cooperation between the two countries, emphasizing air and naval defense against radical forces, and also discussed advancing joint defense industries projects. The two reviewed the excellent ties between the IDF and the Greek military and looked at opportunities to deepen them further.



Gantz thanked Minister Panagiotopoulos for the productive dialogue and underscored Israel's view that Greece is a strategic partner and true friend. He expressed his appreciation for its broad support of Israel in a variety of contexts, including within international institutions. The two agreed to maintain regular communication.