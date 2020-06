12:16 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 'Zionism is Racism,' led to Israel's delegitimization Read more After the resolution’s 1975 adoption, Zionism assumed mythical proportions as a cause of most world problems. Op-ed. ► ◄ Last Briefs