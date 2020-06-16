Rabbinate asks for another discussion about chametz in hospitals

The Chief Rabbinate submitted a request to the Supreme Court for a further hearing on the introduction of chametz (leavened bread) during Passover to hospitals.

The rabbinate's attorney, Adv. Aviad HaCohen, said the request was filed because "the chief rabbinate believes that there is a real concern for the kashrut of the hospitals on Passover due to the introduction of chametz to their premises."

"There is in the ruling that came from the Supreme Court a change in the status quo that has been used in hospitals over Passover since the establishment of the state, and its decision could have far-reaching consequences for the entire kosher system in Israel. Therefore the rabbinate asks for an additional discussion of the matter with a larger composition of judges."