10:08 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 MK Zohar: There is Knesset majority for PM's sovereignty outline MK Mickey Zohar this morning, Tuesday, addressed the implications of the Trump plan after applying sovereignty. "The plan will not be accepted as is in the Knesset. It can be a basis for negotiations. There is a majority in the Knesset to apply sovereignty according to the Prime Minister's outline," Zohar said in an interview to Kan Bet. ► ◄ Last Briefs