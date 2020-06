08:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Israel signs agreement with Moderna for coronavirus vaccine Israel last night signed an agreement with Moderna to supply a coronavirus vaccine, Channel 13 reported. The agreement will be implemented if the company succeeds in developing an effective vaccine. ► ◄ Last Briefs