Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Corona restrictions expire before being extended
Emergency regulations amended after the outbreak of the coronavirus expired last night.
Only in the late evening did the government understand the problem and sought a quick hearing from the constitutional committee to reapprove the regulations, but the chairman of the constitutional committee Yakov Asher objected, saying that a committee could not be convened in the middle of the night for such a significant issue .
The regulations are to be approved by the committee during the day.
