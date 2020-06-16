|
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Hamas official: Considerations for 'annexation' are incorrect
Hamas official Salah al-Aruri sent a threat to Israel in light of its intentions to apply sovereignty in areas of Judea and Samaria.
"I want to send a message to Israel: Your considerations for annexation due to regional and national circumstances are incorrect. Just as [Ariel] Sharon erred when he came to Al-Aqsa Mosque and brought about an intifada, so you will err if you choose to annex."
