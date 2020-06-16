|
08:09
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Gantz to his party: Not excited by reports of crises
In light of the tension in the coalition, Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz called together the Knesset Members of Blue and White last night and tried to calm the mood, according to Kan.
According to the report, Gantz told members of the party: "I'm not excited about the reports of crises. Of course there are disagreements in the unity government and we have to take everything in proportion. "
