08:04 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Fire breaks out in Be'er Sheva building A fire broke out in a four-story building on Hatalmud Street in Be'er Sheva. Four fire crews from Beer Sheva station were called to the scene and worked to extinguish and release the smoke that infiltrated the apartments, along with scanning operations to locate trapped persons. During the scouring operations, a number of trapped persons were rescued from the apartments and all the occupants of the building were evacuated until the fire extinguishing and smoke releasing operations were completed. ► ◄ Last Briefs