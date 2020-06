06:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 PA report: IDF conducts arrests in village of Ya'bad Palestinian Arab media reported that the IDF arrested a man in the village of Ya'bad overnight Monday. Yabad is the village where Sgt. Amit Ben-Yigal was murdered by a terrorist about a month ago. ► ◄ Last Briefs