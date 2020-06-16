|
Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Branch of German far-right party put under surveillance
Germany’s domestic intelligence agency has put a regional branch of the Alternative for Germany (AfD) under surveillance, Reuters reported on Monday.
The move followed the AfD’s expulsion last month of Andreas Kalbitz, party chief in the eastern state of Brandenburg, over links with far-right groups. The AfD national executive committee’s decision is still disputed by rank-and-file members.
