News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
US: Emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine revoked
US regulators on Monday revoked emergency authorization for hydroxychloroquine and chloroquine for treating COVID-19 amid growing evidence they could cause deadly side effects, The Associated Press reported.
The Food and Drug Administration said the drugs are unlikely to be effective in treating the coronavirus. Citing reports of heart complications, the FDA said the drugs' unproven benefits "do not outweigh the known and potential risks."
