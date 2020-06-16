|
Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Report: Jordan's King refusing to communicate with Netanyahu
Jordanian King Abdullah II is refusing to communicate with Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu over his government's plan to apply sovereignty over parts of Judea and Samaria, the Palestinian Authority-based Ma'an news agency reported on Monday.
According to the report, which quoted a Jordanian official, the Kingdom is also eschewing overtures made by Defense Minister Benny Gantz and is refusing to discuss any topic related to the sovereignty plan.
