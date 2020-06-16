|
02:36
Reported
News BriefsSivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20
Lapid: Coalition passed Norwegian Law like thieves in the dead of night
Opposition chairman MK Yair Lapid on Monday night criticized the approval of the Norwegian Law in the Knesset.
"In the dead of night, like thieves, the coalition passed the Norwegian Jobs Law. 110 million shekels for seats and associates and another Audi 8 for the Alternate PM. Instead of benefits and grants to the unemployed, they waste public money on jobs," Lapid wrote on Twitter.
Last Briefs