Trump: Totally inappropriate for Bolton to write a memoir

US President Donald Trump on Monday said it was “totally inappropriate” for former national security adviser John Bolton to write a memoir about his work in the White House.

“If he wrote a book, I can’t imagine that he can because that’s highly classified information. I will consider every conversation with me as president highly classified. So that would mean if he wrote a book and if the book gets out, he’s broken the law and I would think he would have criminal problems,” Trump told reporters during a meeting in the Cabinet Room.