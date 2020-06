00:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Sivan 24, 5780 , 16/06/20 Soccer: Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Be’er Sheva end in tie The Maccabi Tel Aviv and Hapoel Be’er Sheva soccer teams played to a 1-1 tie on Monday. The game was the second consecutive game in which Maccabi played to a tie, after finishing last week’s game against Beitar Jerusalem in a 0-0 tie. ► ◄ Last Briefs