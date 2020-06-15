|
News BriefsSivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
Norwegian Law passes second and third readings in the Knesset
The Knesset on Monday evening approved the second and third readings of the Norwegian Law, which will allow ministers to resign from the Knesset and allow other members from their party to serve as MKs.
66 MKs supported the bill and 43 opposed it. Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu was absent from the plenum during the vote, while Alternate Prime Minister Benny Gantz took part in the vote.
