Netanyahu speaks with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu spoke with US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Monday. Netanyahu personally thanked the Secretary of State for the important actions that were taken by the US against the International Criminal Court in The Hague. The two also discussed Iran and developments in the region.