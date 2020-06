22:21 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 IDF attacking Gaza targets in response to rocket launch The IDF has confirmed reports it is targeting Hamas infrastructure in Gaza in response to a rocket launch in the direction of the Eshkol regional council in the south of the country. An incendiary balloon from Gaza targeted Israeli civilians yesterday. ► ◄ Last Briefs