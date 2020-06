22:15 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 'Right-wing infighting over sovereignty plan hurts us' Read more MK Uzi Dayan says right-wing leaders harm Israel's ability to get anything by being divided as Israel negotiates with US over sovereignty. ► ◄ Last Briefs