Bennett's wife accuses Ben-Gvir of being undercover Shabak agent

Naftali Bennett's wife Gilat accused Itamar Ben-Gvir of being an undercover agent for Israel's Internal Security Service posing as a right-wing activist.

Gilat said activists of Ben-Gvir's Otzma party had raided her house and collected information. She also compared him to infamous Shabak agent Avishai Raviv.

Channel 13 reporter Ayala Hasson wondered whether Naftali Bennett, who has recently relinquished his role as Defense Minister, was able to uncover information regarding Ben-Gvir's true identity during his tenure.