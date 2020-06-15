|
US Supreme Court forbids 'sexual discrimination' in the workplace
The US Supreme Court passed a landmark law today forbidding employers from firing workers on the basis of their sexual orientation.
The law was passed with a majority of 6-3.
President Trump's first Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, who voted in support of the law, wrote:
"An employer who fired an individual for being homosexual or transgender fires that person for traits or actions it would not have questioned in members of a different sex..."
