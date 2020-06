19:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Gantz voices cautious support for Trump Plan Defense Minister Benny Gantz addressed the virtual conference of the American Jewish Committee (AJC). "I think the Trump plan is very important. I intend to move it along cautiously and with discretion. It should be promoted with consensus within Israeli society - and in coordination with the US and regional partners," said Gantz. ► ◄ Last Briefs