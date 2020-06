18:50 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Ya'alon: This is what blackmail looks like MK Moshe Ya'alon attacked the Likud and Blue and White parties. "The defendant Netanyahu succeeded in extorting Gantz to legislate the Override Law without legislation and without a Knesset vote in return for additional positions. ("Norwegian Law")...This is what the blackmailer and blackmailed look like! This also does not prevent a fourth elections," Ya'alon posted to Twitter. ► ◄ Last Briefs