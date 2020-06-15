German synagogue attacker to stand trial in July

AFP reported that Stephan Balliet, a known anti-Semite charged with a deadly shooting attack in which he killed two people after trying to storm a local synagogue, is to stand trial on July 21.



"The defendant is suspected of having committed an attack on the synagogue in Halle on October 9, 2019 with the anti-Semitic, racist and xenophobic intention of attempting to murder citizens of the Jewish faith," the higher regional court in Naumburg said.

Balliet tried to barge into the building on Yom Kippur of last year, using explosive devices and firearms. After failing to gain access to the synagogue, he killed a man at a local kebab shop, recording the attack and live-streaming it online.

