18:39
Reported
News BriefsSivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
German synagogue attacker to stand trial in July
AFP reported that Stephan Balliet, a known anti-Semite charged with a deadly shooting attack in which he killed two people after trying to storm a local synagogue, is to stand trial on July 21.
Balliet tried to barge into the building on Yom Kippur of last year, using explosive devices and firearms. After failing to gain access to the synagogue, he killed a man at a local kebab shop, recording the attack and live-streaming it online.
