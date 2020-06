17:54 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Finance Min. to teachers: 'No extended school year? No full pay' Channel 12 News reported that The Finance Ministry has issued a threat to the Teachers' Union claiming that if teachers in grades 7-10 don't agree to continue teaching for an additional number of weeks, it will withhold their full salaries. ► ◄ Last Briefs