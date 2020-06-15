Dagan to Netanyahu: 'Find out who called settlement leaders crazy'

Samaria Regional Council Head Yossi Dagan asked Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to find out which senior Likud official referred to Yesha leaders as "crazy".

Reports surfaced this morning that senior Likud officials had attacked Yesha leaders opposed to the US peace plan that would reportedly leave small settlement islands within a continuity of PA-controlled territory.

"It's just a shame that senior Likud officials were the ones who called us derogatory names. It's a shame for Netanyahu and the Likud national movement. Their place is in Meretz and the New Israel Fund. Instead of engaging in slander, all you have to do is fix the map and we have to do it together," Dagan wrote to Netanyahu.