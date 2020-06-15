UN Human Rights Council to discuss 'racism in America'

The UN Human Rights Council is to hold a discussion on "human rights abuses and racism" in the US.

The request to hold the conference was made by several undisclosed African nations.

"The death of George Floyd is unfortunately not an isolated incident. The numbers of previous cases of unarmed people of African descent who met the same fate because of uncontrolled police violence are legion," they stated.

The US left the Council in 2018.

Israel's "abuses of Palestinian human rights" in lieu of plans to annex parts of Judea and Samaria are also expected to be up for discussion.