Senior PA official alleges Israel of trying to destroy Al-Aqsa

Palestinian Media Watch reported that in a video call with Arab officials PA 'Foreign Minister' Riyad Al-Malki accused Israel of planning "to destroy the Al-Aqsa Mosque and build the alleged Temple [where it stands]."

According to the report, Al-Malki told members of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation Executive Committee that the committee has the "ability, connections, and means" to prevent Israel's intended plan of applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria from being fulfilled.