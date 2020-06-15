Netanyahu: 'Annexation only with consent from Gantz, Ashkenazi'

According to a report by Barak Ravid of Channel 13 News, PM Netanyahu told a group of former IDF officers that Israel's annexation of Judea and Samaria is likely to be carried out in a number of phases and stressed Trump administration demands that any annexation will take place in agreement with DM Gantz and FM Ashkenazi.

The two Blue and White party heads have yet to agree to Netanyahu's proposal.

Israel is expected to begin applying sovereignty in Judea and Samaria as early as July 1.