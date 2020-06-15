Radical Left MK: 'Rabin & Ben-Gurion turning over in their graves'

Meretz MK and former deputy to the chief of staff Yair Golan attacked Israel's plan to apply sovereignty in Judea and Samaria and said that previous leftist prime ministers Ben-Gurion and Itzhak Rabin were turning over in their graves at the thought of such a move.

"Ben-Gurion and Rabin realized that the rebirth of the Jewish People's would necessitate the partition of Israel. Not out of love for the Palestinians - but concern for ourselves," he stated.