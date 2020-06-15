Coalition chairman threatens to hold repeat elections

Coalition chairman MK Miki Zohar of the Likud said Monday in an interview to the Knesset Channel that the Likud would push the override clause if the Supreme Court prevents PM Netanyahu from serving as alternate prime minister once his rotation comes to an end.

Asked if the Likud would insist on such a move even if it comes at the expense of breaking up the existing coalition government, he replied, "In my humble opinion, yes."

Contrary to statements by Knesset Speaker Eitan Ginzburg, Zohar also said that the Norwegian Law would not be put for a vote.