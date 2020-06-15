15:31
News Briefs

Jordan Valley Regional Council Head not allowed into Likud meeting

David Alhiani, chairman of the Jordan Valley Regional Council took part in a Yamina faction meeting after Likud officials refused to allow him to participate in their party's meeting.

"Settler leaders who feel threatened [due to Trump's 'Deal of the Century'] will always find a home with Yamina. We will continue to work to promote and strengthen the settlement movement," read a statement by the party.

