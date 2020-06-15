Blue and White minister says 'annexation' could lead to 'disaster'

The JPost reported that Minister of Agriculture and one of the most left-wing MKs in the Blue and White party, Alon Schuster has voiced disagreement with Israel's plans of applying sovereignty in parts of Judea and Samaria.

While Schuster said he supported Trump's plan in general, the MK voiced opposition to a possible unilateral annexation of PA-controlled territories.

"In principle, what matters is not what Trump wants but what we want,” Schuster said. “In Blue and White, we want the Jordan Valley and the settlement blocs, but there must be a permanent agreement and not a partial one and not with confrontation."