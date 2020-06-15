|
15:12
Reported
News BriefsSivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20
Lapid accuses Netanyahu of incitement against Supreme Court
Opposition leader Yair Lapid attacked Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday afternoon, claiming that he is the one behind incitement against Supreme Court judges.
"Yesterday they threatened the life of one of the Supreme Court judges. Netanyahu, in his usual manner, issued a stuttering condemnation, and immediately added that he had also filed a complaint with the police for receiving threats, equating between himself and the judge," said Lapid.
