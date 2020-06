14:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 MK Zohar: At the moment, Norwegian law not up for vote Despite the announcement by MK Eitan Ginsburg, Likud MK MK Mickey Zohar said in an interview to the Knesset Channel, "Right now - the Norwegian law is not up for a vote." ► ◄ Last Briefs