14:28 Reported News Briefs Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Sivan 23, 5780 , 15/06/20 Finance Min. issues directive to protect workers on unpaid leave Finance Minister Yisrael Katz signed a directive aimed at preventing damage to the insurance coverage of the public placed on unpaid leave or reduced employment. ► ◄ Last Briefs